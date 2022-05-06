'Hazzard Homecoming 2022’ among May events in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — “Hazzard Homecoming 2022” is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, beginning at 9 a.m. at Legion Field in Covington.

The event will feature live music, a car show, celebrities and memorabilia from “The Dukes of Hazzard” TV series that ran from 1979-1985 on CBS.

The first five episodes of the show’s first season were filmed in Covington, Oxford and Conyers, according to IMDb.

Among the celebrities scheduled to be on hand for the event are Byron Cherry, who starred as Coy Duke, and Chris Hensel, who starred as Jeb Stuart Duke; as well as stunt doubles for the actors and character impersonators planned to appear in an upcoming movie based on “The Dukes of Hazzard” TV show.

Events will include a car show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days; a Daisy Duke Contest Saturday at 2 p.m.; and live music throughout both days. Car show judging will be Sunday at 2 p.m., according to information from Jeb Stuart Productions.

Food and collectibles vendors also will be available.

Legion Field is at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. For tickets and other information, visit hazzard-homecoming.ticketleap.com.

Some other scheduled area events this month include:

Saturday, May 7

• Oxford Lions Club annual yard sale Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Emory and Clark streets in Oxford. To learn more, call 770-786-4896.

• 2022 Fit & Fabulous Health & Wellness Community Expo, 9 a.m.-noon, Liberty Middle School, 5225 Salem Road, Covington. Hosted by Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in partnership with the Washington Street Community Center.

Tuesday, May 10

• Ribbon-cutting for Fairview Community Park improvements, 2 p.m., 310 Crestfield Circle, Covington. Improvements include new playground equipment, fitness park and walking trail.

Wednesday, May 11-Saturday, May 14

• American Legion Fair at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. To learn more, call 770-722-7011.

Thursday, May 12

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring Chris, Jon & Scott, noon, at park in Covington Square.

Saturday, May 14

• The inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm & Rides Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Covington Square, featuring car show, arts and crafts vendors, live music on Floyd Street.

• Newton Trails fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., The Lockwood Mansion, 2129 East St. SE, Covington. All proceeds support Newton Trails. Learn more at www.newtontrails.org/.

• The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is set for 9 a.m. at The Church Covington, 11975 Highway 142, Oxford. . Hosted by GFWC Heartland Woman’s Club. The tournament will benefit The Rockdale County Autism Support Group serving those affected by autism in Rockdale, Newton and surrounding counties. For more information, call 404-316-3284 or 770-787-0311.

Saturday, May 14



• The inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm & Rides Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Covington Square, featuring car show, arts and crafts vendors, live music on Floyd Street.

• Newton Trails fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., The Lockwood Mansion, 2129 East St. SE, Covington. All proceeds support Newton Trails. Tickets must be purchased in advance and prior to May 7. Learn more at www.newtontrails.org/.

• The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is set for 9 a.m. at The Church Covington, 11975 Highway 142, Oxford. . Hosted by GFWC Heartland Woman’s Club. The tournament will benefit The Rockdale County Autism Support Group serving those affected by autism in Rockdale, Newton and surrounding counties. For more information, call 404-316-3284 or 770-787-0311.

Thursday, May 19

• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring jazz/blues artist Daniel Jackson, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Saturday, May 21

• Opening day for Covington Farmers Market, 9 to 11 a.m., 1143 Oak St. SE. Vendors are needed. Visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com to download a vendor application and for more information.

• Spring Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. Limited to ages 8-15. Parents must accompany children during event. Door prizes and prizes for biggest fish and most fish caught. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Jazz/Gospel on the Green free live music series featuring Emphatic Praise Inspirational Choir, 3:30 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road. For more information, visit stpaulamecov.org.

• Keeping Georgia Wild Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, 543 Elliott Trail. Mansfield. Free event at the CEWC Discovery Area will be held rain or shine. Includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/KeepingGAWILD or call (770) 784-3059

Thursday, May 26



• Live at Lunch 2022 concert series featuring brass quintet Gate City Brass, noon, at park in Covington Square. For more information, visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.







