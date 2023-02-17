GSU-Newton Daffodil Festival to feature speakers, events

COVINGTON, Ga.—An award-winning author, a thought-provoking roundtable discussion with college educators and state and county administrators, and a visit from a local film studio executive are just a few of the events planned for the 2023 Daffodil Festival and Symposium on Georgia State University’s Newton Campus, Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 22.

The two-day event, which celebrates the Newton Campus’s acres of blooming daffodils, will also highlight the campus’s 15-plus year history, with a special history walk-and-talk on the grounds. In addition to planned speakers, there will be an opportunity for 3D printing, painting, birdhouse-making and yoga demonstrations each day.

“The Daffodil Festival and Symposium is a great opportunity to bring some phenomenal speakers to Newton County,” said Tami Thomas, assistant professor of criminal justice and co-chair of the 2023 Daffodil Festival. “All of the presenters and activities surrounding the event are designed to reflect the growth and diversity of our university and specifically the Newton campus.”

All events are open to the community and are free.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 the following events are planned:

10 a.m. — In conjunction with the college-wide Mario A.J. Bennekin Jr. Black History Symposium, award-winning novelist and Clark Atlanta University American Studies professor Dr. Daniel Black will speak on “The Will to Thrive: Black People’s Invisible Power.”

11:30 a.m. —“African American Males: Journey to Greatness.” A roundtable discussion with panelists Marcello Banes, Newton County Commission Chairman; Dr. Jessie Aldoph, Perimeter College associate professor of English; Dr. Ervin China, Perimeter College assistant professor of mathematics; Enrique Denson, Georgia State alumni and Tyrone Oliver, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. The program will be moderated by Scott Ross, Perimeter College assistant business professor.

1 p.m. — Patrick Rodriguez, Georgia State’s Prison Education project interim director, will speak on “Re-imagining Success—The State Way.”

6 p.m. —“An Evening Community Chat with Dr. Anyee’ Payne of Perimeter College’s Center for Community Outreach and Research (CORE) program about the book, “The Black Family’s Guide to College Admissions.” A question-and-answer session about college admissions will follow.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22:

10 a.m. — Robert Faulkner, Cinelease Studios operations coordinator, will speak about college-to-career opportunities in film.

11:30 a.m. —The annual “Poetry and Prose in the Pines” features Spoken Word poet Journee with Honors College student Collin Alexander and faculty with poetry and prose readings and musical performances

1 p.m.—The annual Daffodil Scholarship presentation and campus history walk presented by former college administrator Dr. Sallie Paschal.

6 p.m. —“Evening at Perimeter” featuring the premiere of a student film by Codie Harbin

For more information, please contact Daffodil Festival chairs Sarah Harrell,sharrell@gsu.edu or Tami Thomas, thomas151@gsu.edu.