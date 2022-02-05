Georgia House honors T.K. Adams as funeral services set

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Celebration of Life service for longtime Newton County music director T.K. Adams is set for Feb. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Covington.

And District 113 State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, honored Adams with a presentation on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives this week at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

Adams died Jan. 25 at age 87.

The service for Adams is set for 11 a.m. at the church at 3145 Washington St. SW in Covington, with burial in New Covington Cemetery.

Visitation is set for Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Adams served as the band director at R.L. Cousins High School and Cousins Middle School for 36 years and was elected Teacher of the Year on multiple occasions, according to information from the Newton County School System.

He also founded the Newton County Community Band in 1993 and served as its director for regular Christmas and Fourth of July concerts in Covington for 21 years before a final July 4 concert on his birthday in 2014.

Henderson said she decided to recognize Adams because of "all the accolades" he received after his death.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Henderson spoke during the state House's Morning Orders part of its daily calendar.

Henderson told the Georgia House, "Newton County is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. T.K. Adams."

"Mr. Adams added a ton of wealth to our community," she said.

"Most of all, he was a man of God with a heavy heart of love for God's people," she said, as a photo of Adams and wife, Louise, were displayed on a screen overlooking the House floor.



Afterward, she said the longest-serving state House member, District 135 State Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, told Henderson about his admiration for Adams. Smyre has served in the House for 47 years.

"He said it was very well-deserved," Henderson said.







