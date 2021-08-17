Friends, family celebrate Covington nursing home resident’s 100th birthday

COVINGTON, Ga. — Friends, family and at least one elected official honored Covington resident Rosetta Martin on her 100th birthday Thursday, Aug. 12, with a drive-by birthday celebration in front of her residence at Riverside Health Care Center.



Martin waved from a wheelchair under the nursing home’s front portico as vehicles drove by with occupants wishing her happy birthday.

A Newton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle used its siren and blue lights to wish her a happy birthday. Sheriff Ezell Brown shook her hand.

She said she wanted to give her well-wishers a simple message for helping her celebrate her milestone.

“Live for Jesus,” Martin said.

Family members said Martin was a lifelong Newton County resident and a retired food service worker and manager.



