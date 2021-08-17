By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Friends, family celebrate Covington nursing home resident’s 100th birthday
Rosetta Martin
Rosetta Martin waves as Riverside Health Care Center officials check on her during a drive-by birthday celebration for her 100th birthday. - photo by Tom Spigolon

COVINGTON, Ga. — Friends, family and at least one elected official honored Covington resident Rosetta Martin on her 100th birthday Thursday, Aug. 12, with a drive-by birthday celebration in front of her residence at Riverside Health Care Center.

Martin waved from a wheelchair under the nursing home’s front portico as vehicles drove by with occupants wishing her happy birthday. 

A Newton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle used its siren and blue lights to wish her a happy birthday. Sheriff Ezell Brown shook her hand. 

She said she wanted to give her well-wishers a simple message for helping her celebrate her milestone.

“Live for Jesus,” Martin said.

Family members said Martin was a lifelong Newton County resident and a retired food service worker and manager.