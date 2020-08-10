Friday drive-in concert features "Ladies of '60s Soul" at Legion Field in Covington

A drive-in concert featuring the “Ladies of ’60s Soul” is set for Friday, Aug. 14, at Legion Field in Covington.

Tickets are now on sale for $5 per vehicle for the 7 p.m. show at the facility at 3173 Mill St. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The show features the mother-daughter duo of Keisha and Kourtney Jackson performing hits by Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, the Supremes, The Staple Singers, the Ronettes, Martha Reeves, Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick and more.

Keisha has toured with OutKast, Erykah Badu and Big Boi, according to promotional information on the group.

The concert is presented by the Arts Association in Newton County in collaboration with the city of Covington and Discover Covington.

Event sponsors include Ginn Chevrolet, Ginn Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram, Michelin Tread Technologies, and Live Event Solutions.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/TicketRequest?eventId=1306242&presenter=AANC&venue&event&fbclid=IwAR0IjtiTr0uj7BVV1bbmR1tIYdJwi1OdIzHKyc63ssNGWFRwiWDtYF35Q90&tck=true.