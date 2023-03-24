Free Pet Vaccination, Microchip Clinic for Newton County residents set for Saturday

COVINGTON, Ga. — A free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic for Newton County residents is set for Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m.to noon at Turner Lake Park in Covington.

The event is planned for the Turner Lake Pavilion inside the park at 6185 Turner Lake Road NW.

Participation is open to Newton County residents only with proof of residency. It is limited to three animals per household and the first 200 pets in line, officials said.

The vaccinations are for rabies and distemper/parvo. A free microchip for the pet as well as a free flea treatment (while supplies last), and spay/neuter voucher for use at the Duluth location of Planned Pethood will be given to participants.

Petco, Planned Pethood, the Atlanta Humane Society, Halo House for Dogs and Newton County government are the sponsors.

For more information, call Newton County Animal Services at 770-786-9514.