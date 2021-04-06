Four Newton organizations hosting trail-related events

Four local organizations will be co-sponsoring two free, family-friendly, trail-related activities April 17 through 24:

• The Bike Rodeo, set for April 24, 2 to 4 p.m. at Legion Field in Covington, will offer safety and other instructional stations, group cycle classes, and group trail rides. There will be giveaways as well as raffles for new bicycles.

• The Celebrate Trails Challenge, April 17 through 23, asks participants to explore at least three of Newton County’s many trails and spend at least 150 minutes doing so. Those who complete the Challenge will be entered into drawings for gift cards.

Covington-Conyers Cycling Club, Covington Family YMCA, Covington Police Department and Newton Trails are co-sponsoring the events. All activities associated with these events are free and open to the public.

The Bike Rodeo will feature bicycle safety and riding instruction, group bicycle rides, and short YMCA group cycle classes.

Participants in the bicycle instructional stations and group rides should bring their own bicycles. There will be instructional stations on bike safety, starting and stopping, dodging obstacles, riding a figure eight, weaving, and slow race. Participants will rotate through these stations.

The instructional information is designed for children and youth, but anyone may participate.

After finishing the instructional stations, younger children may enjoy a group ride around the track at Legion Field while older youth and adults may take part in a group ride down the Cricket Frog Trail.

Instruction and the group rides will be offered by members of the Covington-Conyers Cycling Club and Covington Police Department.

Throughout the Bike Rodeo, the Covington Family YMCA will offer outdoor, introductory cycle classes. Each class will be 20 minutes long. Spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants in the Celebrate Trails Challenge are asked to walk, hike, bicycle, skate or otherwise enjoy three different Newton County trails and spend a total of at least 150 minutes doing so between April 17 and April 23. Trail locations and information are available at www.newtontrails.org/trail-map.

Those who complete both parts of the Celebrate Trails Challenge will be entered into a drawing for prizes. There will be two drawings, one for those under and one for those over age 18. Two adult winners will each receive a $50 gift card; two youth winners will each receive a $25 gift card.

Instructions and the entry form for the Challenge may be found at www.newtontrails.org/single-post/celebrate-trails-challenge. The entry form may be submitted online or printed and dropped off at any one of three locations.