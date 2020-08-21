Foundation donating to Newton students, residents

The Community C.A.R.E.S. Foundation Inc. (CCF) and Chi Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is “continuing to raise the bar and standard of excellence” with charitable donations to residents of Newton and Rockdale counties, a news release stated.

The Community Communicating, Advocating, Reaching Everyone through Service (C.A.R.E.S.) Foundation is the financial arm, a nonprofit governed by 18 board members, with the Rev. Darlene M. Smith serving as president, and Dr. Sherell Vicks-Crawford, vice president of CCF and Chi Tau Omega Chapter. The Rev. Melvatasky-Cain Henderson is president of Chi Tau Omega chapter, the release stated.

The membership is undergirded by the mutual support of the 295 members of the foundation and sorority who are devoted and committed to serve mankind.

CCF board officers are the Rev. Darlene M. Smith, Dr. Sherell Vicks-Crawford, the Rev. Melvatasky Cain-Henderson, Dr. Bresha Shaw-Franklin, Minister Sharmagne Goff, Sharron Porter, Deidre Murray, Andrea Cook, Dr. Veleka Dudley, Wanda Clark, Robin Smith, Gale Burgess, Dr. Joy Jackson-Guilford, Vivian (Renee) Stone, Cynthia Brown, Lorraine Davis, Iris Downs, and Joyce Broadwater.

To assist the 2019 Scholarship recipients of Newton and Rockdale counties, of whom CCF and Chi Tau Omega awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships, CCF agreed to award 12 students financial stipends to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Chi Tau Omega members made charitable donations to the local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) in Atlanta to assist students who had to vacate their campuses. They were unable to return to their homes outside the state of Georgia.

Earlier this year, Chi Tau Omega chapter members ranked No. 2 in their contributions to the Georgia March of Dimes, in partnership with “Top Ladies of Distinction Top Teens” in support of African-American babies having a higher percentage of premature births, the release stated.

Chi Tau Omega has kept its commitment to bring awareness to its service areas through teaching, advocating, bringing seminars and workshops to Newton and Rockdale counties, such as the Longest Day and Brain Health Forum for residents whose family members are suffering with Alzheimer’s Disease.

It raised and donated funds to help support the Longest Day and the Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, led by Dr. Monica Parker, M.D., the release stated.

Due to the heightened awareness with the horrific and devastating effects of COVID-19 across the nation overwhelming hospitals, overworked health care workers had to manage sick patients that overflowed in emergency rooms, temporary shelters, ICUs and hospital-designated areas were filled beyond capacity.

Chi Tau Omega wanted to assist and show its local health care communities “we care.” With Dr. Sherell Vicks-Crawford, M.D., vice president of CCF, Chi Tau Omega wanted to make sure its organizations were visible in the community lending a helping hand.

Its board agreed overwhelmingly to support both Newton Piedmont Hospital (380 health care workers) and Rockdale Piedmont Hospital (700 health care workers). To support our hospitals and healthcare workers, CCF and Chi Tau Omega purchased and provided an assortment of savory snacks, full-sized candy bars with nuts, and assorted beverages so workers neglecting themselves could “grab and go.”

Additionally, we consented in partnership with Chi Tau Omega to donate funds to the Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter.

The chapter is currently in progress of raising funds to support “Sisters by Choice” — a mobile breast cancer clinic on wheels — to ensure all women and men who are uninsured and underinsured in Newton and Rockdale counties can obtain free mammograms. The mobile breast clinic is a state-of-the art facility unlike anything else in Georgia.

As CCF continues to support high school graduating seniors in Newton and Rockdale Counties seeking higher learning via colleges and universities across our nation, it awarded more than $28,000 in scholarships to 10 students based on financial needs.

Tyjah Tuggle, who is attending Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla., received CCF’s highest award amount in memory of the late Melanie Raiford-Griggs, Chi Tau Omega’s first chapter president.

The remaining nine students are: Kenneth Williams Garrick Jr. (Bob Jones University), Nicole Jasmine, Tori Didier and Sariah Ward (Georgia State University), Nadira Thornton (Georgia Southern University), Elaina Mosley (Spelman College), Adonis Merritt (North Carolina State University), Myles Jones (North Carolina A&T State University) and McKenzie Guerrero (University of North Georgia).

The ladies of CCF and Chi Tau Omega remain loyal, committed and devoted to their organization mission to provide service to Newton and Rockdale counties, the release stated.

As a result of COVID-19, members of the organization had to place all 2020 face-to-face scheduled fundraising activities on hold until further notice, as mandated by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s corporate office that is following all CDC guidelines for large gatherings.

All Chi Tau Omega chapter programs (HBCU for Life, Women’s Health Care and Wellness, Building Your Economic Legacy, The Arts, and Global Impact) are overseen by Vicks-Crawford.

Members of the organizations, and the support of family members and friends, have provided all funds used to support these activities and others.

CCF welcomes all financial donations of any size. All funds are tax deductible, and the donor will receive a financial statement for tax purposes. Donations can be made in two ways: electronically via treasurercommunitycaresfdn.org, or by mail to Community CARES Foundations Inc., P.O. Box 80491, Conyers, GA 30013.