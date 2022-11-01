Covington 'sweet spot' Scoops is back and going strong after renovation

COVINGTON, Ga. — If you’re a local or a visitor of our beautiful town, Covington, you know all about Scoops Covington.

Open since 2005, Scoops has been a Covington mainstay, churning out the best handcrafted ice cream that has accompanied many late night conversions on the Square, dried up the biggest crocodile tears and soothed many broken hearts.

If you didn’t know, ice cream is the cure for everything for everyone, according to founder Susan Kirk.

"A visit to Scoops is a sweet experience for all ages,” Kirk said.

With a wide selection of “scoopable” candy, such as gummy bears, jelly beans and bubble gum, Scoops is unique for our area because it gives you that old-fashioned candy shop feeling. They even have a wide variety of vintage candy that everyone loves.

Although Scoops is known for its delicious ice cream, they also create small batches of the finest chocolates with the freshest ingredients right in their shops.

With handmade chocolate bars, truffles and caramels, Scoops uses a unique blend of flavors and ingredients to create rich, delicious treats you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere else, especially locally.





Shortly after I shot their episode of Bree’s Bites, my video series that features local eateries and restaurants in our area, Susan announced the business would have to close for the next month to make repairs after a sprinkler system in the building malfunctioned and destroyed most of their products.

They finished this complete gut renovation in just 30 days, and on September 21, Scoops unveiled a beautiful new shop with over 32 flavors of handcrafted ice cream to indulge. Now, Scoops looks better than ever. Though closed for just a short time, its absence was felt, and on grand re-opening day, many people crowded the place to be reminded of why it’s such a local favorite.

Just in time for fall, I was invited to sample one of their decadent caramel apples.

I chose the beautiful, peanut butter cup caramel apple with the perfect orange bow on top.

It starts with a premium, all natural granny smith apple dipped in buttery caramel. Next, it’s dipped again in handmade artisan chocolate. Then it’s garnished in peanut butter chips, drizzled with chocolate sauce and finished with a Reese's peanut butter cup on top. This sweet and savory treat put me in a pure candied bliss. At Scoops, you can taste the love poured into every apple and every treat.

I believe candy has a special way of building the fondest memories. It has the power to say Thank you, I love you, and even express what is impossible to say. This holiday season I hope you treat yourself, or your family and friends, with some of the delicious creations at the new and improved Scoops.

Breonna Oliphant is the creator of “Bree’s Bites,” a video series that highlights various eateries in the Covington/Newton County area. She provides weekly commentary on local restaurants for our food section. She can be reached at breonna@dualdeko.com.

