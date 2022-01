COVINGTON, Ga. — Mindi and Jake Yeargin, of Mansfield, ushered in the new year by welcoming baby Emersyn.

Emerssyn was reportedly the first baby born at Piedmont Newton Hospital in 2022. The infant was born Jan. 1 at 2:08 p.m.

Members of the Liberty Middle School FCCLA donated items to the first babies of 2022, a Piedmont Newton spokesperson said. They donated onesies and new baby items.