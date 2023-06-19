FATHER'S DAY: Ray Sommers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Ray Sommer of Edward Jones hosted his grand opening June 15 at his new office in Covington. He relocated his office from the West Side of Covington in March of this year.

Sommer grew up in Atlanta before going to college in Tennessee.

On the advice of his brother, he attended a year at Bethany Fellowship in Minnesota where he met his wife, Teri. Together they ministered for six years in Budapest with Bethany International Missions.

They married in 1997.

Before becoming a financial advisor with Edward Jones in 2013, Sommer worked in sales at American Signature Furniture and Comcast.

He has been an avid comic book collector since childhood and appreciates “buying good quality and holding it while it increases in value, much like stocks.”

Ray and Teri Sommer live in Monroe.

They have “2.5 kids.” Nate, who works in Monroe as a barista, will be attending the same university as his parents this fall. Sofi, their oldest, just graduated from Anderson University and is settling into a new marketing career in Greenville South Carolina. The "half child" is Jason, a foreign exchange student who moved in with them through his high school years. After getting locked down in China during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason is back and attending Auburn University.

Ray and Teri Sommer enjoy traveling and are coffee enthusiasts seeking out local coffee shops wherever they go.

Stop by and visit him at his new office located at 10115 Crown Ridge Ct, Suite 101, Covington.