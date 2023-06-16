FATHER’S DAY: Johnny Tatum

COVINGTON, Ga. — Johnny Tatum, a native of Newton County met his wife Melanie in a Christ centered recovery program in 2003.

At the time Melanie was a foster mom of two teenagers who were later reunited with their family. They became fast friends and participated in many church activities together. They soon became engaged and married.

They thought of having children, but that was just not in God’s plan. Later the opportunity came for them to provide a temporary home for two children of extended family members.

With children in the home, on a daily basis it was apparent that Johnny had a true heart for children. Not only was he a provider through his willingness to work hard, but an encourager through his example as a Christ follower.

He did not hesitate in being a hands-on father figure in the home — something he had not experienced as a child.

As a result of this experience, they decided to open their home to foster children.

They fostered over 20 children offering them a loving home while giving encouragement to their families of origin. They adopted a sibling set of three who came to them in 2008 and an infant who came to them in 2015.

They are members of Central Church on City Pond Road and credit God for all they have accomplished.