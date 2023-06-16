FATHER’S DAY: James Chapman

COVINGTON, Ga. — James Chapman is the owner of Ausband Chapman Insurance located on the Covington Square.

Chapman moved to the Covington area five years ago along with his wife Dani and daughter Dylan. Chapman’s daughter is 10 years old and is a student at Mansfield Elementary School.

Just like her father, Dylan Chapman has become interested in the business world at a young age. Chapman has loved helping her with that dream, too.

“I enjoy teaching her about work ethic, money and investing,” Chapman said. “She has been fascinated with the idea of having her own business. We put that to the test with a lemonade stand at the farmers market. She has not only made a profit every time, she has also bought supplies and paid me — as her helper — each time as well.

“It’s been a great bonding experience for us. It’s so much fun to see her curiosity and drive.”