Farmers market to make comeback in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the first time in several years, a farmers market is coming back to downtown Covington.

City officials recently chose to start a farmers market after residents gave a resounding survey response a few months ago.

“After the results of a Covington Quality of Life Survey were compiled, the No. 1 placeholder was [the request for] a local farmers market,” Community Development Manager DJ Waller said.

Opening day for the Covington Farmers Market is set for this weekend, Saturday, May 21, from 9-11 a.m. at the city’s Welcome Center located at 1143 Oak St.

During its first full year of operation, the market is scheduled to open every first and third Saturday through the end of October, Waller said.

“The addition of a farmers market in Covington grants the opportunity for citizens and visitors to access fresh, local produce, among many other healthy foods and treats,” Waller said. “Not only does it provide healthy and tasty food options, but it brings the community together. It also supports local agriculture and businesses in the downtown area.”

With applications still being accepted, Waller said there were 10 vendors ready to set up shop on Saturday:

Bad Bella's Good Dog Bakery - dog treats

Batter Than You Think - gourmet cookies

ChuppCakes - cakes and cupcakes

Farm to Vase Floral Design - flower bouquets

Oxford College Farm - vegetables

Pampered Pets - pet treats, pet care

Silo Springs Ranch - meat

Super Sport Succulents - succulent plants

T. Russell Apiculture - honey, lip balms, candles

James & Dylan Chapman - lemonade and boiled peanuts

Waller said the city was still in search of vendors that specialize in fresh fruits/vegetables, animal byproducts, plants/cut flowers, baked goods/bread, bath and body products, pet food and treats, and meats.

“We look forward to making this event a staple for the community by attracting more vendors and hopefully creating an atmosphere that community members and visitors enjoy and want to come back each Saturday the Farmer’s Market is open,” Waller said.

Learn more about the Covington Farmers Market at covingtongafarmersmarket.com.