Egg hunts, special services scheduled ahead of Resurrection Sunday in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — With Easter under two weeks away, holiday events are scheduled around Newton County to celebrate Resurrection Sunday.



In Porterdale, festivities were kicked off Saturday, April 2, with Pathway Church’s annual Easter egg hunt at BC Crowell Park and Snow Field. But don’t worry if you missed out — there are many other egg hunts scheduled around the community.

This weekend, the Newton County Parks and Recreation department will host its annual egg hunt. On Saturday, April 9, starting at 11 a.m., there will be an egg hunt, face painting stations and other games and prizes at City Pond Park in Covington. The event is open to children age 10 and under. The first 100 children will receive a free “goody bag.”

Also on April 9, Allen Memorial United Methodist Church will host its annual free Easter Egg Hunt for the community at 1 p.m. at the church, located at 803 Whatcoat St. in Oxford. Two separate egg hunts are planned: one for kindergarten and under, and the other for first grade and up. Children's crafts, goody bags, and more will be available. The family-friendly event is open to the community, and masks are not required. For more information, call 770-786-7414.

The following weekend — Easter weekend — there will be more events.

The city of Covington will host its second annual “Easter on the Trail” on Saturday, April 16. The hunt, catered to children ages 10 and under, will begin at 10 a.m. at Legion Field, located at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington. Ages 3 and under will hunt only on the field. Ages 4-6 and ages 7-10 will hunt in different directions along the trail.

Also set for April 16, the First Presbyterian Church of Covington will host an egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. at the church playground, located at 1169 Clark St SW in Covington.

On Easter Sunday, as several churches will host special services around the county, two churches will move their services to public locations.

Pathway Church in Porterdale plans to hold a sunrise service at Porter Memorial Gymnasium, located at 2201 Main St., beginning at 7 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Covington will host “Easter Sunday on the Square” starting at 10 a.m. on the Covington Square. The entire Square will be shut down for the event.

“It has become one of favorite ministry highlights of the entire year … It’s an awesome morning, and we want you to join us,” said the Rev. Cody McNutt, who is senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Covington, in a social media video invitation.

Easter is one of the principal holidays of Christianity that marks the resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion. For many Christian churches, Easter is the culmination of the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.