Covington’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) did their part to help revitalize the historic Shiloh Cemetery.

The Sergeant Newton DAR joined with members of the Shiloh Methodist Church at Almon and spent a day working at the cemetery.

Members of the charter and the church worked to clean headstones of past saints and babies by removing any dirt, sentiment and lichen that may have covered them.

The DAR have already planned another day intent to continue the mission on Nov. 5.