'DANCING WITH THE STARS': Newton residents part of benefit for domestic violence shelter

By SHARON SWANEPOEL / Monroe Local News

WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Newton and surrounding counties.



One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal, a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women and men caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.

Project Renewal officially opened its doors on Nov. 13, 1995, as the first tri-county shelter for victims of domestic violence serving the three counties.

While it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization. In 2019, it found an entertaining, and lucrative, way to raise some of the funds in the inaugural Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal. This was deemed a resounding success and plans were immediately made for a follow up in 2020.

The pandemic unfortunately put an end to plans for 2020 as well as 2021, but it returned in 2022, raising more than $62,000 for the organization.

The good news is, this year’s event returns next month. Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 is scheduled for March 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

It will include local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star.

The dance teams this year are:

Dancer - County / Instructor

Janice Baldwin – Walton / Addie Linder

Lori Krieger – Newton / Scott Palma

Dean Pannell – Newton / Kyle Jones

Kristy & Wade Daniel – Walton / Amanda Gibson

Kerie Rowe – Walton / Sabrina Burke

Eli Connell – Walton / Allison Bentley

Mark Whitley – Walton / Dr. Maggie Detrick

Andre Thomas – Rockdale / Nykisha Banks

It is a fun night of entertainment for a much needed resource in the local community.

Visit https://youtu.be/ekMBHVTO8so for an introduction from the first team to be featured – returning champions Janice Baldwin and Addie Linder.

To purchase tickets and cast votes, visit https://projectrenewalgeorgia.com/dancing-with-the-stars-of-project-renewal-2023/.