Croquet tournament in Oxford this weekend benefits autism support group

OXFORD, Ga. — The deadline is Thursday, May 12, to register to participate in the 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament this weekend in Oxford.

The event is set for Saturday, May 14, at The Church Covington at 11975 Georgia Hwy. 142. Registration and breakfast will begin at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Rockdale County Autism Support Group. It is hosted by the GFWC Heartland Woman's Club.

The rules of the simple and fast game of golf croquet will be used, organizers said.

Competition will be limited to novice and casual players. There will be up to 64 two-member teams competing in a round robin

format.

The fee of $50 per player includes equipment, continental breakfast, lunch and a wine toast.

Premium prizes will be awarded, and prizes will be given for best costumes.

The Rockdale County Autism Support Group is a family-centered nonprofit "that aims to enhance and empower the lives of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and their families through a variety of community based activities, awareness and education," according to information from the organization.

The group developed from growing concern among local parents of children with autism about the resources and programming available to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders, including Autism, PDD, PDD-NOS and Asperger’s Syndrome, in the Rockdale County area.

For more information, call 770-786-5002 or 404-316-3284 or email vanderbunt2326@att.net