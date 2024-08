On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the CPD Youth Bike Club had its second bike ride of the year. They rode approximately eight miles. This group is lead by officers from the Covington Police Department and Jan Hudson. Boys and girls ages 10 - 16 can join. If you're interested in being a part of the CPD Youth Bike Club, see the attached flyer or reach out to Jan Hudson at janhudson@charter.net for more information about eligibility requirements.