Covington woman turns 100 years old

Lifelong Covington resident Eloise Crawford Sherod will turn 100 years old on Saturday, April 3.

Sherod was born in Covington to parents James Harvey Crawford and Ouida Crawford in 1921.

She has survived six of her eight siblings, including Wallace Crawford, Monta Crawford, Robert Crawford, Raburn Crawford, Elsie Holder and Evelyn Holder. Her two living siblings are Gary Crawford and Edward Crawford.

Sherod currently resides on the property of a dairy farm she ran with her first husband, Jones Thurman “JT” Polk, who died in 1970.

The dairy farm was called Riverbend because of its location on the Yellow River and was the primary source of income for Sherod and Polk, as well as Polk’s brothers, Charles and Frank, and his father, Jones Thurman Polk, Sr.

At its peak, the farm, which is no longer active, had 78 milk cows.

Sherod also survived her second husband, William “Bill” Sherod, who died in 1996.

Later in her life, Sherod spent her days with her sister Elsie Holder, who passed away in 2015. The two would shop in Covington and Conyers.

Sherod’s family said that she continues to wake up with a smile on her face every day and that they look forward to watching her turn 101 years old next year.