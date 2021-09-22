Covington Rotary Club’s annual car show set for Oct. 3

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Covington is ready to roll with plans to host its 28th annual “Cars of the Past” car show Sunday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Each year, the local civic group hosts the event at the Covington Square to raise money for its Empty Stocking Fund that is used to provide Christmas presents to underprivileged children throughout Newton County.

Hundreds of cars, trucks, motorcycles and golf carts will be showcased downtown as part of the show. In previous years, automobiles ranging from a Model A Ford, 1922 Moon, 1956 Chevy, 1968 Mustang GT Shelby, all the way to current Fords and Chevys have been on display, drawing thousands of spectators from across the Southeast.

Want to showcase your own car, truck, motorcycle or cart? Participants may pre-register for the event at www.rotarycovington.org. Cost is $20. An additional $25 will be due on the day of the show during the registration period from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Awards will be handed out for the Top 50, Rotary Pick, Sponsor Pick and Best of Show.

In addition to the car show, there will be a variety of food options, music and prizes.

Businesses and organizations may also consider being a sponsor for the event. Learn more by visiting http://rotarycovington.org/car-show-sponsorship.php, emailing covingtoncarshow@rotarycovington.org, or calling 770-648-5087.

The Rotary Club of Covington was chartered in 1939 and meets weekly at noon on Tuesdays at the First United Methodist Church of Covington. For more information on how to get involved with the club, please visit www.rotarycovington.org.