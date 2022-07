Covington Rotary Club installs 2022-2023 president, board

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Covington installed its new officers for 2022-2023 on Tuesday, June 29.

They include Joseph Davidson, President; Bryan Fazio, Immediate Past President and Vice President; Lauren Poynter, Secretary; Megan Sellars, Treasurer; Terry Ozburn, Sergeant at Arms; and Levi Bailey, Club Communications Officer.

Others include Keith Adams, Director at Large; Tommy Davis, Director at Large, Brad Bettis, Director at Large; Doug Bolton, Club Administration Director; Salisa Bacon, Membership Director; Greg Proffitt, Service Projects Director; Matt Clayton, Rotary Foundation Committee member; Phillip Lanier, Youth Services Director; and Taylor Beck, Public Image Chair.