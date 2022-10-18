Covington residents part of new type of reality show

COVINGTON, Ga. — A divorced Covington couple who share four children are in the cast of a new reality show centered on the common theme of finding new love — but with a twist.

Pam Taylor will be the "dater" and Troy Taylor the "ex" in the eight-episode BET reality series “After Happily Ever After,” which will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10 p.m. Eastern time on BET.

Troy Taylor is a nurse practitioner and clinic CEO while his ex-wife is a licensed pharmacy technician "who is excited to start dating again," according to a press release.

“It was fun,” said Pam Taylor.

“After Happily Ever After” features people in long-term relationships that ended in divorce or separation.

A news release describes the format: “Their exes will play matchmaker for their former partners in hopes of helping them let go, move on and find love once again,” stated the release.

The show’s host, famed rapper Bow Wow, leads a singles party “with a new group of potential prospects for the daters," the release stated.

"These parties are only attended by the ex-spouses so that they can determine who might be best suited for their former partner.

“The exes will invite one of the prospects to move into the house for 48 hours to date their former spouse. At the end of the two days, the dater will decide to either keep the prospect or send them back to the singles pool and take another opportunity to meet someone new.”

The Taylors are among only two non-celebrity couples in the cast. The couple divorced amicably and have children ages 16, 15, 9 and 7.

They were high school sweethearts who met through a friend in their hometown of Wadley in Jefferson County near Augusta. Troy and Pam married in 2004 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, so Troy could pursue a Gospel music career.

He eventually earned a nursing degree while she became a pharmacy technician who has worked for Piedmont Health Systems and CVS. They moved to Covington in 2012 before divorcing few years ago.

Troy is CEO of Oasis Healthcare Services which operates clinics in Conyers and near downtown Covington.

Pam, 36, said she was surprised at her work with the news she was selected for the show after Troy included her in his application.

“This fell in my lap,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh, this is a scam or something.”

However, she agreed to do it and at first believed she would be the “ex” who sets up the dater’s prospective date.

That role was reversed once the Taylors were accepted, she said.

The show originally was to be filmed on an island but, for a number of reasons including the pandemic, it was filmed in a Lexington, Kentucky, mansion in July.

The Taylors are among only two non-celebrity couples in the cast that also includes rapper Peter Gunz, his ex-wife Amina Buddafly and ex-girlfriend, Tara Wallace; Melissa Meeks and Jeremy Meeks, also known as the “blue-eyed bandit” whose mugshot went viral; musical performer and producer “Mike Mike” Phillips; actress/singer Shar Jackson; comedian/actor/host Gary “G Thang” Johnson; and YouTube personality/social media influencer/model Jayla Koriyan.

As is standard procedure for a reality show, Pam Taylor signed a contract not to disclose what happens on the show.

However, she said she was “very satisfied” with how events played out.