Covington proclaims Nov. 16 as Bryant Autry Day

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tuesday, Nov. 16, was not only Bryant Autry’s birthday, but this year it was simply “his” day.



During the Covington City Council’s Monday night meeting, Mayor Steve Horton proclaimed Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, as Bryant Autry Day to honor the beloved Covington native.

The 2019 graduate of Eastside High School, “has emulated what it means to be a friend, to be loyal, and to love his community,” the proclamation stated.

“He is known for his love of his school, and anyone who meets Bryant knows he has the spirit of Eastside. At every home football game, Bryant leads the Eagles cheer to start the game. He has been honored in the past for his school spirit, and has been given a letter jacket for multiple sports.”

Autry works at Flash and Dash Carwash. He also donates his time to work as a Community Relations Ambassador for J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home. He is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Covington where he serves as an usher.

“He welcomes everyone to church with a warmth that is characteristic of Bryant,” the proclamation stated.

Autry is an avid sports fan — he cheers for the World Champion Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — but he is also an athlete. Autry plays for the Miracle League Baseball Braves where he is known for “calling his shots.”

“All of his fans (and he carries quite a fanbase to games) know that when he steps up to the plate, the ball is going ‘over the fence,’” the proclamation stated.

After the meeting, several people voiced their support of Bryant Autry Day across social media.

“He’s so deserving! Bryant’s positivity is infectious!” Erin Lowry posted to Facebook.

“Bryant is my favorite human in Covington,” wrote Amber Chandler. “He helps me at work all the time, and I’m always giving him cash he tries not to take. And the candy, he always has the best candy! We love you Bryant!”

“What an outstanding citizen he has become,” George Hutchinson said.

“This is wonderful,” Linda Lux Hapner said. “So happy to see Bryant honored by this community who loves him.”

“He always has a smile,” Brian Oglesby wrote. “We all need to be more upbeat and friendly like Bryant! Well deserved!”