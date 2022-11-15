By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington plans fireworks to celebrate Bicentennial as part of annual Lighting of the Square
Lighting2
Brandon Rose of the Arts Association in Newton County leads the festivities before the Oxford Singing Children perform in November 2021 on the Covington Square during the annual Lighting of the Square. - photo by Tom Spigolon

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington's annual Lighting of the Square celebration Thursday, Nov. 17, will include a loud nod to the city's 200th anniversary this year.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on the Covington Square and is set to feature music by Noah Riley Teal; the Newton County Community Band; the Alcovy, Newton and Eastside high school choruses; the Arts Association's Little Sings, Singing Children and Youth Singers; face painting; and s’mores by Newton Federal Bank.

Also planned is an early appearance by Santa, who will flip the switch to light the city's official Christmas tree — which was cut and delivered by Above All Tree Service, city officials said.

Fireworks will top off the celebration around 7:30 p.m. in honor of the city of Covington’s 200th anniversary.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofcovingtonga.

In addition, the Newton County government will officially unveil its extensive indoor Christmas display inside the Historic Courthouse from 6 to 8 p.m. during Thursday's event.