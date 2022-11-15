Covington plans fireworks to celebrate Bicentennial as part of annual Lighting of the Square

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington's annual Lighting of the Square celebration Thursday, Nov. 17, will include a loud nod to the city's 200th anniversary this year.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on the Covington Square and is set to feature music by Noah Riley Teal; the Newton County Community Band; the Alcovy, Newton and Eastside high school choruses; the Arts Association's Little Sings, Singing Children and Youth Singers; face painting; and s’mores by Newton Federal Bank.

Also planned is an early appearance by Santa, who will flip the switch to light the city's official Christmas tree — which was cut and delivered by Above All Tree Service, city officials said.

Fireworks will top off the celebration around 7:30 p.m. in honor of the city of Covington’s 200th anniversary.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofcovingtonga.

In addition, the Newton County government will officially unveil its extensive indoor Christmas display inside the Historic Courthouse from 6 to 8 p.m. during Thursday's event.



