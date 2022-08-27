Covington native serving aboard Navy destroyer

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Williams-Torrence, a native of Covington, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).



Williams-Torrence, a 2008 graduate of Newton High School, says his favorite part of serving in the U.S. Navy is seeing the world.

Today, Williams-Torrence serves as an operations specialist and air controller working in the Combat Information Center responsible for operating the ship’s radar.

The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where it participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.

According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members.

This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.