Covington native serves aboard USS Pearl Harbor

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Covington native is serving aboard USS Pearl Harbor, a Navy dock landing ship, currently deployed in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Mediterranean and western Indian Ocean.



Chief Petty Officer Billy Fuson is a Navy hospital corpsman responsible for performing duties as an assistant in the prevention and treatment of disease and injury and assist health care professionals in providing medical care to Navy personnel and their families.

“I enjoy knowing that at the end of the day, I have made an impact on someone’s life,” said Fuson.

Fuson joined the military to continue the family tradition.

“My grandfather, father and mother all previously served in the Army, and I joined the Navy to sail the seas and visit far away shores,” said Fuson.

According to Fuson, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Covington.

“My grandfather always taught me that hard work and dedication pays off,” said Fuson. “No matter what, I try and give 100% to every task I partake in.”

Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Pearl Harbor is a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship (LSD) named after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

According to Navy officials, LSDs support amphibious operations including landings via Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), conventional landing craft and helicopters, onto hostile shores by transporting and launching amphibious craft and vehicles with their crews and embarked personnel in amphibious assault operations.

Serving in the Navy means Fuson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by keeping the sea lanes open allowing free flow of commerce,” said Fuson.

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Fuson is most proud of being promoted in rank to chief petty officer.

As a member of the Navy, Fuson, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“The Navy has given me the opportunity to give back to people in need; from providing medical care to Iraq and Afghani nations while providing the opportunity to meet and learn about new cultures,” added Fuson.