Covington native makes Global Whistling Championship Finals

The International Whistlers Guild announced Andy Offutt Irwin as a top 25 finalist of the first ever online Global Whistling Championship 2020 which promotes the art of whistling.

Irwin, a humorist, storyteller and renowned whistler of Covington, entered the competition with a 3-minute 56-second, one-cut, unedited video of himself whistling Gershwin’s Prelude No. 2 in C# minor. Irwin is accompanied by a pre-recorded track played by pianist extraordinaire Chris Rosser.

The competition received 131 submissions from 23 countries and regions. Submissions are being judged by a three-person panel. In addition, public voting is from Thursday, Aug. 20, through Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Voters can only vote once and voting requires a Google account. Public voting accounts for 20% of the final score. To vote, go to whistlersguild.org/vote.

“This isn’t the flashiest piece I have ever tackled, but it’s a tune I have loved since high school and I’ve always wanted to turn it into a whistling piece," Irwin said of his submission piece. "It’s in a blue scale (that titular minor key with lots of jazzy accidentals). The interval jumps are rich and challenging and — I think — beautiful.

“This is the second of three published preludes played on the piano by George Gershwin – alone and away from his partner, lyricist and older brother, the equally insightful and sharp-witted, Ira, and without the bombast of an orchestra in a Broadway show. To me, he seems to be saying, ‘Look at all the possibilities of this scale. Listen to what the music by itself is saying.’ It is my sincerest hope that George would approve of my approach to his Second Prelude.”



To see more of Irwin’s work, visit andyirwin.com. To be a part of his latest adventure and support his work, you can become a patron at patreon.com/andyoffuttirwin.



Georgia Music Magazine calls Irwin, “…An accomplished singer-songwriter, Irwin tackles genres like a veteran defensive lineman tackles quarterbacks … The man’s a master musician with some VERY talented lips.”

Irwin was grateful to the International Whistlers Guild for the fun competition and urged everyone to check out all the submissions and vote.