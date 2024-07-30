Covington Fire Department intern hosts animal adoption event

In a heartwarming display of compassion and community spirit, the Covington Fire Department (CFD) held an adoption fair for animals in need of a home on July 20.

The event was led by Baylee Dean, a Social Circle native and summer intern at the CFD.

This remarkable event took place right within the walls of the fire station itself, bringing together kids and families from all corners of the community to find forever homes for their furry friends.

The event was met with great support from the community as families came together to meet adorable cats and dogs looking for forever families.

“Maybe 50 people at least came and hung out with the animals and firefighters,” Dean said.

When Dean first started her internship with the CFD, she and several others were tasked with coming up with more community events by fire chief Joe Doss.

While several ideas were pitched, Dean suggested that an adoption fair would be a great idea to bring the community together while also helping animals in need.

“I just thought that it would be a good idea to have people involved and bring people together.” Dean said.

Dean’s love for animals was also another factor, too, which was evident as they embarked on this noble endeavor. Recognizing that many abandoned or stray pets were desperately seeking loving families to care for them, she saw an opportunity to make a difference by hosting an adoption fair at the fire station – where heroes save lives every day.

After the planning phase was complete, several firefighters turned the firehouse into an adoption area for the day.

The transformed firehouse became more than just a hub of emergency response. Rather, it was turned into a sanctuary filled with hope and possibilities.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as children eagerly explored each booth showcasing adorable cats and dogs looking forward to finding new companionship.

All of the hard work put toward the event proved to be a success.

“We had three animals adopted, so they brought two puppies, an adult small dog in three kittens. Two of the kittens were adopted and one of the puppies was adopted.” Dean said.

While Dean is set to return to her college – Georgia College and State University – in the fall, the CFD plans to continue to throw more community spirited events, including another adoption event.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came out to the Adoption Fair…,” a CFD Facebook post stated. “If you weren’t able to make it today, there are almost 100 animals at Newton County Animal Shelter that still need homes. Be on the lookout for our next adoption event!”