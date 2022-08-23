Covington event seeks to show benefits of addiction recovery

COVINGTON, Ga. — A former meth user is hoping an event she is organizing this weekend will highlight both the damage drug addiction has done to Newton County and recovery from addiction does not amount to "a restricted life."

Covington resident Destiny Gee is putting together the second annual Freedom Fest, which is scheduled for Aug. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington.

Hosted by March Against Meth and Just 4 Fun Radio, the event is set to feature a series of inspirational guest speakers as well as food, and music from East Rich and DJ Scottie.

Gee, 28, openly admits to overcoming meth and pill addictions in her late teens in 2013.

She said people typically think of recovery from addiction amounts to having a "restricted" life.

"I want to break those expectations," Gee said.

"Life in recovery can be fun! It can be whatever makes you get better," she said.

"Another person’s recovery won’t look like mine, and that’s OK. Whatever works for you should be accepted and appreciated.

"I think focusing more on the positive outlook on recovery will give people the encouragement to get the help they need.

“All in all, I just want to give people hope."

Methamphetamine is a stimulant drug that acts powerfully on the central nervous system, according to information from the Georgia Department of Human Resources.

"Meth can be taken orally, injected, snorted, or smoked. Use of meth increases heart rate, respiration, energy and blood pressure at the same time it decreases appetite, sleep, and reaction time.

"Initial use of meth increases confidence, alertness, mood, sex drive and energy at the same time it decreases boredom and shyness."

However, prolonged use can cause "confusion, fatigue, insomnia, memory loss, irritability, paranoia, depression, anger, panic, hallucinations, and even drug-induced psychosis."

"It is a rapidly addictive substance that may result in permanent brain damage."

Meth also is generally a more long-term illegal drug of choice because it is purer and cheaper than heroin, according to a 2018 story in The New York Times.

"Though it has a lower risk of overdose than heroin, meth is just as addictive and wreaks havoc on the brain and critical organs over time. And when used together with heroin — some estimates are that 80-90% of heroin users also use meth — it’s especially dangerous."

In Atlanta the revival of meth use following its initial popularity in the 1980s had become "indisputable" by the middle of the 2010's, the Community Epidemiology Work Group stated in a report.

The number of individuals seeking treatment for methamphetamine use in Atlanta in 2014 was at its highest level since 2006, the work group reported.

The Georgia Meth Project reported on its website that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lists Atlanta as a strategic hub for methamphetamine and other drug trafficking by Mexican drug cartels.

It states that methamphetamine abuse costs Georgia an estimated $1.3 billion annually, including expenses related to law enforcement, family and social services, treatment, and lost productivity[.

Many Georgia counties report that 50% to 60% of children in foster care in those counties are there because of meth addiction by one or both parents.

Gee said a main reason she wanted to organize the Freedom Fest in Newton County for a second year was "because of the negative effects addiction has had on our community as a whole."

"I don’t want to see another teenager lose their life to an overdose," said Gee, who also is a founder of the nonprofit March Against Meth. "I don’t want to hug another mourning parent because their child didn’t make it due to addiction. I don’t want to see any more children being ripped away from their parents due to addiction. I want to continue to encourage the younger generation not to take those hard roads that lead to pain and suffering. I want to continue showing people that we do recover," she said.