Covington club celebrates Gardening Week with hospice, Welcome Center donations

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Garden Club members have been busy celebrating their home gardens during the official Gardening Week in the state of Georgia April 17-23.

Members contributed their own flora and fauna to create flower arrangements to share with downtown businesses and patients of Longleaf Hospice in a project called “Petals of Love."

For the second year in a row, the Covington Garden Club and Longleaf hospice have partnered to bring a little sunshine to sick patients and their families.

According to Marcia Floyd, a volunteer with Longleaf, “It is a joy to see the Longleaf patient’s eyes light up when they open their door to find a beautiful spring bouquet presented to them."

This year, the club also partnered with the Covington Welcome Center and donated a flower arrangement to display for visitors and locals alike announcing April 17-23 as the official Gardening Week in Georgia.

Ron Carter, coordinator of the Covington Welcome Center for the city of Covington, acknowledged the ongoing partnership with the Covington Garden Club since the Covington Welcome Center was moved to its new location at 1143 Oak St.

“The Covington Garden Club provides beautiful planters at the Welcome Center and changes the flowers and shrubs seasonally. They are always beautiful," Carter said.

Club President Laura Faulkner said, “The Covington Garden Club members love to contribute to the beauty of our beloved city.”

The Covington Garden Club was established in 1929.