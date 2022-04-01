Covington civic group ‘goes green’ through bee hives project

COVINGTON, Ga. — Scott A. Emmons Water Reclamation Facility in Stanton Springs is buzzing after the Rotary Club of Covington recently wrapped up a bee hive project.

Part of the initiatives for the Rotary District 6910 — the district that Covington’s club falls under — for the 2021-22 year was “Go Green.” In conjunction with various local partners, the Rotary Club of Covington answered the call to complete an environmental-minded project with the bee hives. Bryan Fazio, president of the Covington Rotary Club, said the idea to bring hives to the area came after Marcus Pollard, who leads the Agriculture Education Department at the Newton County College and Career Academy, spoke to the club.

“The hives give us a chance to bring more pollinators to Newton County, enhance the plant life in our area and partner with several organizations,” Fazio said. “It was a project that members of the Rotary Club of Covington were excited to take on.”

The Rotary Club of Covington purchased the hives and bees through Pollard. Once the hives were received, the club partnered with the Eco Eagles — an environmental club at Eastside High School — to have the hives painted. Then, with clearance from the Water and Sewerage Authority, the hives were placed at the Scott A. Emmons Water Reclamation Facility in Stanton Springs.

“This will be a great location for the bees with plenty of plants for them to pollinate, along with a future proposed orchard on the Water and Sewerage Authority’s property,” Fazio said.

Fazio said the hives could host up to 80,000 bees each. Bees purchased to begin the hive will arrive toward the end of April, he said.

“We are grateful Dr. Pollard and his class, who will maintain the hives for us; Mike Hopkins and the Water and Sewerage Authority for giving our bees a home; and the Eco Eagles for giving that home some style,” Fazio said.