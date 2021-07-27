Covington boy publishes book at age 9

Bryson Jamal Stevens loves to read.



Confirmed by his mother, Taticasejuana, 9-year-old Bryson and his 6-year-old brother, Princeton, have read more than 1,000 books within the last year.

“When the pandemic hit, it gave us a lot of time,” Mrs. Stevens said. “They’re competitive readers … I’m surprised we didn’t [watch more TV], but as a home school mom, I felt like I had to pick up the ball and really make sure we didn’t fall behind.”

In that same time, Bryson discovered he enjoyed writing, too, so much so that he decided to write his own book.

The Covington resident first put pen to paper on March 19, 2020, and finished his story July 16, 2020. The 83-page book, “Creating the Winning Team,” was officially published July 9, 2021.

“I did this by myself, but my mom is the illustrator,” Bryson said. “She wrote all of the pictures while I did all the writing.”

The fictional book is centered on 10-year-old basketball player Bryce King and his friends, who also endure a pandemic.

“The unimaginable happens!” part of a book preview states. “The boys always wanted more time to practice and play ball. They got their wish and some. The Earth literally stopped orbiting on its axis. Everything shut down — I do mean EVERYTHING! Team Net Rippers and Bull Gang face off at the 1st Annual 2020 Basketball All Stars Tournament at the King family's lake house. All the boys learn a valuable lesson about perseverance and tenacity it takes to win, even while facing adversity.”

Mrs. Stevens said her hope was that the book generates a renewed joy for reading among others, while also sharing a glimpse of Bryson’s big heart.

“One of the things we really want to do is get the joy of reading back out, not just for [Bryson’s] peers, but adults, too,” she said. “After reading it, I would say this is really open for all age levels. And without giving the end away … it really shows the heart of Bryson, who’s always assisting and helping others.

“We also want all of our local students and parents to get a copy, because not only will they get a great lesson from it, but it can also inspire them and say, ‘My classmate did this? That means I could do this too.’”