Covington art gallery event to raise funds, awareness of fight against trafficking

COVINGTON, Ga. — Linda Jesky sees her Heartland Woman’s Club’s sponsorship of its "Dresses 4Sarah" gala Saturday as a way to address one of society’s evils.



The event is set for Saturday, March 19, from 6-9 p.m. at Southern Heartland Art Gallery at 1132 Monticello St. in Covington — at the corner of Monticello and Washington streets.

It will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and more to benefit Conyers-based nonprofit 4Sarah, which helps female victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“The public needs to become more aware of this (issue),” Jesky said.

The nonprofit operates a shelter for women who have been subjected to exploitation and trafficking, and their children, said nonprofit director Kasey McClure.

It also offers them opportunities for education and to learn job skills, Jesky said.

“It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up,” she said.

Fellow club member Janice Baulkmon said the club works to assist a different nonprofit annually, and its members voted unanimously to host a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“The trafficking has really grown,” Baulkmon said. “We’ve had a few incidents here in Newton County where the girls have been trafficked.”

Among the auction items are a collection of children’s dresses, sizes 3-8, featuring hand-painted pockets by local artists using donated material and fabric paints.

The auction also will include artwork by artists who are part of the cooperative Southern Heartland Art Gallery, as well as gift baskets and children’s gift baskets.

McClure said the woman’s club planned to raise funds for 4Sarah in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

“I’m really grateful they were consistent and followed up,” she said.

Her nonprofit works to help female victims end dependence on such activities as prostitution.

They are referred to 4Sarah through law enforcement and, sometimes, the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFACS) in cases of juveniles who were exploited.

“They don’t have resources … family support,” McClure said. “This will help us continue that work.”

Her nonprofit provides a place for victims to live away from those exploiting them. Funds raised by the woman’s club at the gala will help 4Sarah expand its now-limited residential space. It also will provide money for scholarships, or allow many victims to earn their high school diplomas, McClure said.

Tickets for the gala to benefit 4Sarah are $15 before the event and $20 at the door.

For more information, call 404-316-3284 or email debbyvanderbunt@gmail.com.