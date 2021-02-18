County reopens Newton animal shelter to public

The Newton County Animal Shelter has reopened to the public after being closed because of safety fears about COVID-19.

The shelter reopened Tuesday, Feb. 16, after being changed to an appointment-only status Jan. 21.

The public now can search for adoptable pets without the use of an appointment, the county government announced in a news release.

Adoptions are available Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the shelter at 210 Lower River Road in Covington.

Adoption fees are $100 for dogs and puppies and $75 for cats and kittens, including sterilization, microchip with lifetime registration and DA2PP vaccination. Rabies vaccination is included if the pet is over 12 weeks old.

Adoption fees for small mammals, reptiles and fowl are $10.

Animals available for adoption can be seen by visiting:

• Adopt a Pet at https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/79658-newton-county-animal-control-covington-georgia.

• Pet Finder at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ga/covington/newton-county-animal-control-ga247/.