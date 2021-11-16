County invites public to see Christmas decorations at Newton Historic Courthouse

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County is inviting residents into the Historic Courthouse during business hours and Thursday night’s Lighting of the Square to see and take photos with the building’s extensive Christmas decorations.



The county government has dressed up the historic building for the holidays with Christmas trees on two floors, human-sized nutcracker and Santa Claus figures, trimming on the bannisters of its large staircases, and a full snowscape with a variety of Christmas-themed decorations including a replica of the Courthouse.

LaTonja Threets-Hamp, who is helping coordinate the county’s Bicentennial events this year, said the county did a little more decorating than normal inside the Courthouse in honor of the 200th anniversary of Newton County’s birth.

Threets-Hamp, who is executive assistant to County Chairman Marcello Banes, said officials wanted to welcome back those residents forced to stay away from public events last year because of the pandemic.

“We wanted to truly bring back the holidays,” she said. “We want everyone to feel welcome ... try to put some of the worry behind us.”

The county hired a company, Team Bishop Events, to dust off the numerous decorations the county owned and had in storage and install them throughout the building, Threets-Hamp said.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 770-784-2000.

Historic Courthouse decorations will be available for the enjoyment of those attending Covington’s Lighting of the Square celebration Thursday at 6 p.m., she said.

Newton County’s yearlong Bicentennial celebration, which has included free movies and community cleanups, is set to culminate in a “Bicentennial Birthday Bash” featuring live music and fireworks Dec. 18 from 5-8 p.m. on the Covington Square.

Instead of a birthday cake, more than 200 individually wrapped cupcakes will be distributed Dec. 18 in an effort to be safe against the ongoing pandemic, she said.

Cookies and other free refreshments also will be available Dec. 18, she said.