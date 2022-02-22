Congressman to honor Newton residents with Unsung Heroes awards

DECATUR, Ga. — Newton County civil rights pioneer Forrest "Preacher" Sawyer Jr. will be honored posthumously by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, as part of Johnson's annual Unsung Heroes Awards program today, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The awards honor some 4th Congressional District residents who are "everyday citizens and community leaders who go above and beyond to make our communities better places to live, work and play — and lead with integrity," according to information from Johnson's office.

A total of 27 residents of the four-county district will receive awards.

Sawyer, who died in February 2020, made history as a member of the "Newton Six" who was jailed after being one of the leaders of a protest march in 1970.

He was a founding member of the Newton County Voters League and an active member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). He also served as a Covington City Council member for 1981 to 1993.

Other Newton Countians to be awarded include:

• Kimya Motley, Diamonds of the District award.

Motley is director of communications for A Call to Men and CEO of Haven of Light International, a crisis intervention program.

• Keelyn Harper, a community advocate, Champions of the Fourth award.

• Gwen Cattledge, president of the Newton County Branch of the NAACP, Pillars of Power award;

• The Rev. James Walden, staff chaplain with the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Pillars of Power award;

The event can be accessed via Zoom and seen on Johnson's Facebook page.

The program is free and open to the public. To view, register at the Zoom link https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_PcS9L7qTTeSU9thgNl-9FQ/.