Company casting for film in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Bill Marinella Casting will be hosting an open casting call today and Saturday, April 2, at Covington Women's Club, 1122 College Ave.

Times are through 6 p.m. today, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday.

Marinella is casting for a Warner Brothers DC action film directed by Angel Manuel Soto, according to a flyer for the event.

No experience is needed and all roles are paid, the flyer stated.

However, applicants must be fully vaccinated and possibly boosted, it stated.

Applicants also can save time by uploading their information to the KAAST database, according to Marinella. For more information, visit kaast.app.