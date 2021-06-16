By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Cleanup Day in Newton's District 3
Community service act part of county's bicentennial celebration
District 3 cleanup1
Volunteers check in with Keep Newton Beautiful director Laurie Riley before the District 3 cleanup Saturday at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct on Salem Road. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County

County Commissioner Alana Sanders, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful hosted a community cleanup in commission District 3 Saturday, June 12, beginning at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct on Salem Road. 

The cleanup for District 3 targeted the sides of Brown Bridge, Kirkland, Jack Neely, Airport and Alcovy roads.

Throughout the year, each district commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act of service in honor of the county being chartered 200 years ago in 1821. 