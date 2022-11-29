Christmas parades set for Friday night, Saturday morning in Newton County

Christmas parade lovers can choose from among Friday night and Saturday morning events this weekend in Newton County.

The annual City of Porterdale Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., while the 2022 Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade will follow on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. in Covington.

Covington parade organizers said they have registered their limit of event participants and are inviting those unable to be part of it to watch it pass through the city's downtown area.

"We have great entries with quite a few new faces this year," stated a posting on the Covington Lions Club Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Porterdale event will include the parade along Main Street, opportunities for photos with Santa and music by DJ Scottie. Issa Funnel Cakes and Pico's Hot Dogs will be food vendors, according to posting on the city's Facebook page.

Porterdale parade participants will line up on Osmundy Street near Osprey Mill. They will turn right and run along West Palmetto Street, turn right on to Main Street and run south through the downtown area, and turn right on Hemlock Street where it will end, according to a map posted on the city's social media.

Covington's Lions Club Parade will celebrate the city's Bicentennial with the theme, "200 Years of History, Infinite Possibilities for the Future," organizers said in a brochure posted online.

The parade will line up on Newton Drive and move west on the same street beginning at 10 a.m. It will then turn left on Anderson Street; right on Floyd Street; and travel through the Covington Square before turning left on Lee Street, left on Washington/College Street, right on Church Street, left on Conyers Street, and left on Mill Street to return to its starting point.

Churches, businesses, dance troupes, civic groups, marching bands, scout troops, sports teams and equestrian units were encouraged to participate before organizers reached their 100-entry limit.

One float with a total maximum length of 40 feet was allowed per entry and were required to be decorated in the "spirit of the parade," or "more than just a wreath hanging on the front."

Parade rules also state that candy cannot be thrown from floats but walkers in the parade route can give out candy or favors.

Awards will be given for Best All-Around Entry for floats "based on holiday spirit, creativity, and construction." First and second place ribbons will be given to best schools, scouts, churches, civic group and business entries.

Horse awards will be given for Best Rider Costume, Best Horse Costume, Most Holiday Spirit, and Judge’s Choice, organizers said.

For more information, www.covingtongalions.org.








