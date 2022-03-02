Charlie Elliott center moves to next level of competition for $1.5M grant to create educational facility

MANSFIELD, Ga. — Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center has moved to the next level of evaluation in a competition for a grant totaling $1.5 million.



The center is competing with 14 other projects for a Georgia Department of Natural Resources “Conserve Georgia” grant for conservation and outdoor recreation projects.

If it receives the funds, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources plans to develop Phase Three of the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center (CEWC), a news release stated.

This project consists of construction of a Discovery Zone and pavilion that will provide educational opportunities and nature-based recreational activities for guests. A new animal holding facility will provide the capacity to securely house and care for animals used in a variety of educational programs.

Selected applicants will now be invited to the second-level application, marking the final level of the application process for their proposals.

This cycle will commit $28.1 million in funding to support local parks and trails systems and state-owned lands. These grantees have also committed an estimated $20.5 million to match grant dollars.

“During a time of need, Georgia provided our citizens and friends from neighboring states a safe place to recreate, enjoy nature and learn about the rich outdoor opportunities our state has to offer. The approved project grant slate will further improve those opportunities and continue to strengthen Georgia’s conservation efforts,” shares DNR Commissioner Mark Williams.

The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program is Georgia’s first source of dedicated funding for the conservation of priority lands, the stewardship of state parks and wildlife management areas, and the support of local parks and trails.

The competitive 2021-2022 grant cycle produced 44 submissions requesting a total of $65 million dollars in funding. Eligible applicants included local governments, recreation authorities, state agencies, and certain nonprofit organizations.

The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees reviewed all projects and selected a slate of proposals, which was subsequently approved by the Board of Natural Resources and the Appropriations Subcommittees of the State House of Representatives and State Senate over DNR.

Of the 15 selected projects, eight are for local governments or nonprofit organizations for the acquisition, development or stewardship of local parks or trail systems. Two proposals are for the acquisition of conservation land by DNR, and five are for stewardship projects on state lands.

For more information about the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program and these grants, visit www.gadnr.org/gosp.