Charles Morrow named Salvation Army’s new service center director

The Salvation Army of Covington recently welcomed Charles Morrow as its new director of the Service Center, which is located at 5193 Washington St. in Covington.

Morrow was raised in The Salvation Army family and is a member of The Salvation Army church. He has held almost every position possible within a local Salvation Army unit.

Before coming to Covington, Morrow was the director for the Canton, Georgia Service Center and store manager of the Toccoa, Georgia Service Center.

“Charles is passionate about the work of The Salvation Army,” a press release stated, “and is looking forward to serving the Covington community.”

The newly remodeled Salvation Army family store is located at the Service Center on Washington Street in Covington. Proceeds of sales at the store are used to help deserving families in Newton County with food, clothing and housing assistance.

“Please drop by, shop around and meet Charles,” a press release stated.



