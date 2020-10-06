Snapping Shoals EMC annual meeting to be drive-through-only event

COVINGTON, Ga. — Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corp. will host its Annual Meeting as a drive-through event only Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, the co-op announced.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 Annual Meeting will now be drive-thru only,” the co-op’s website stated. “The modification was made out of continued concern for our members and employees.”

Registration will start at 8 a.m. and end at noon. All members who register will be entered into a prize drawing for a Ford Ranger Pickup retired from the Snapping Shoals fleet and also have a chance to win a $50 bill credit, the website stated.

A map of the route for attendees is available by visiting https://www.ssemc.com/AnnualMeeting.aspx.

A prize drawing video will be available for viewing on its website www.ssemc.com and on its Facebook page.

Only Snapping Shoals EMC members (electric customers) are eligible to register or be entered into the prize drawing.

“Our traditional yellow buckets (3.5 gallons each) will be given out to the first 1,500 members to register. To receive your bucket, you must present your registration card IN PERSON,” the website stated.

The Georgia International Horse Park is at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE, off Ga. Hwy. 138, in Conyers.

Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation is a non-profit, consumer-owned cooperative headquartered in Covington.

For more information, call 770-786-3484 or visit https://www.ssemc.com/AnnualMeeting.aspx.