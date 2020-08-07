Piedmont physicians named ‘Top Doctors’ by Atlanta Magazine

CONYERS — Atlanta Magazine recently named more than 100 physicians who practice at Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale hospitals to its annual list of Top Doctors.

“Piedmont’s physicians are champions of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Leigh Hamby, M.D., chief medical officer of Piedmont Healthcare. “We are proud of these men and women who continue to make a positive difference in every life they touch.”

The Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale physicians who earned the ‘Top Doctors’ distinction are:

Dr. James Abraham

Dr. David Rosenfeld

Dr. Syed Wasim

Dr. William Bikoff

Dr. Bert Chin

Dr. Nader Dbouk

Dr. Elizabeth DeGive

Dr. Allen Futral

Dr. Veronica Garrett

Dr. Thomas McElligott

Dr. Richard Robinson

Dr. Philip Newman

Dr. Allen Hord

Dr. Adam Bressler

Dr. Nour Abboushi

Dr. Darwin Brown

Dr. Robin Dretler

Dr. Jay Mepani

Dr. Karen Muro

Dr. Kimberly Singh

Dr. Ratna Sajja

Dr. Jon Stahlman

Dr. Sherine Thomas

According to Atlanta Magazine, careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience occurs before final selection of this list. Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, a company specializing in healthcare research, information and publishing, reviews medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments and more.

To learn more or to see the complete list, visit atlantamagazine.com.