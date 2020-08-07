Piedmont physicians named ‘Top Doctors’ by Atlanta Magazine

CONYERS — Atlanta Magazine recently named more than 100 physicians who practice at Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale hospitals to its annual list of Top Doctors.
“Piedmont’s physicians are champions of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Leigh Hamby, M.D., chief medical officer of Piedmont Healthcare. “We are proud of these men and women who continue to make a positive difference in every life they touch.”
The Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale physicians who earned the ‘Top Doctors’ distinction are:
- Dr. James Abraham
- Dr. David Rosenfeld
- Dr. Syed Wasim
- Dr. William Bikoff
- Dr. Bert Chin
- Dr. Nader Dbouk
- Dr. Elizabeth DeGive
- Dr. Allen Futral
- Dr. Veronica Garrett
- Dr. Thomas McElligott
- Dr. Richard Robinson
- Dr. Philip Newman
- Dr. Allen Hord
- Dr. Adam Bressler
- Dr. Nour Abboushi
- Dr. Darwin Brown
- Dr. Robin Dretler
- Dr. Jay Mepani
- Dr. Karen Muro
- Dr. Kimberly Singh
- Dr. Ratna Sajja
- Dr. Jon Stahlman
- Dr. Sherine Thomas
According to Atlanta Magazine, careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience occurs before final selection of this list. Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, a company specializing in healthcare research, information and publishing, reviews medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments and more.
To learn more or to see the complete list, visit atlantamagazine.com.