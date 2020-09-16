By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton business groups organize effort to feed teachers, help local eateries
Educators fed 1
Bread and Butter Bakery & Café provided meals to Eastside High School teachers. - photo by Special Photo

COVINGTON, Ga. — Nineteen people from some Newton County small businesses delivered food to more than 2,500 Newton County Schools System teachers in all 25 schools Friday, Sept. 11.

The initiative by Newton County Industrial Development Authority and the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce was designed to assist both educators and local restaurants. 

Fifteen community partners from industries, small businesses and civic organizations as well as local residents contributed to the effort, organizers said. 