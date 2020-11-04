Newton board to consider backing bonds for new industrial park

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton commissioners tonight will be asked to consider approving an agreement to back more than $16 million in bonds for purchase of a planned development near a rapidly growing industrial area in the county’s northeast corner.

The Newton County Industrial Development Authority today approved the sale of $16.1 million in bonds to buy a 305-acre site at I-20 and U.S. Hwy. 278 called Stanton Grove.

The Authority voted to approve issuing the non-taxable revenue bonds for which it will ask the county board of commissioners tonight to guarantee repayment.

The undeveloped area is adjacent to the Stanton Springs industrial park that includes Takeida Pharmaceutical and a new Facebook data center.

Authority members also voted today for an agreement with the county government to repay the bonds using the Authority’s own funds which it now has in reserves and will receive in the future from property sales in Stanton Grove, officials said.

The agreement states the county will begin repaying the bonds only if the Authority’s cash reserves dwindle to $100,000, said attorney Frank Turner Jr.

It also agreed to dedicate funds from Stanton Grove land sales to repayment of the bonds rather than placing the money in reserve, Turner said.

The authority has held a purchase option on the site for about three years. It plans to market it for industrial development similar to neighboring Stanton Springs, officials said during a meeting today.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties owns, manages and markets the 1,600-acre Stanton Springs park that includes Takeida Pharmeceutical Co. and a Facebook data center slated for completion in 2021.

The social media company is planning three additional buildings for the data center by 2023 to bring its investment in Stanton Springs to about $1.5 billion.

Newton Industrial Development Authority officials also work with the Joint Development Authority but they are two separate agencies.



