Georgia Piedmont's regional, virtual job fair totally online

Registration for the upcoming Georgia Piedmont Regional + Virtual Job Fair on Oct. 9 can be done online for the opportunity to meet with a range of employers.

Available in a completely virtual and online platform, the fair is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is free for jobseekers with the goal of connecting them with local employers in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, bio-pharma, high-technology and distribution, according to information from Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

District 10 U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is joining with Georgia Piedmont and the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Walton County to host the event from noon to 4 p.m.

Candidates seeking full-time and part-time jobs and internships from Newton and Walton counties and throughout metropolitan Atlanta are invited.

Each organization chooses their own chat times during the totally virtual event, according to information from the college.

According to organizers, employers scheduled to attend so far include A Kid's World, Atlanta Regional Commission-WorkSource Atlanta Regional, Emory University, Express Employment Professionals, Hitachi Automotive Systems of America, Human Technologies Inc., Kelly Services, Nisshinbo Automotive Manufacturing Inc., Schneider, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Verescence North America Inc., and Wagner Staffing.

To register, visit http://www.careereco.com/events/GeorgiaPiedmont.

For more information, email Kelly Pollard at gometrocorporatecollege@gptc.edu or visit http://www.careereco.com/events/GeorgiaPiedmont.