Facebook adding more buildings to Newton Data Center

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Facebook announced today it will add three more buildings to its Newton Data Center complex by 2023, a company official said.

The new buildings will comprise nearly 1.5 million square feet in the Stanton Springs business park in northeast Newton County.

Combined with two buildings now under construction, it will give the social media company a total of five buildings with 2.5 million square feet and represent a total $1 billion investment.

It also will employ more than 200 for Facebook, officials said.

Facebook announced it would begin construction on the Newton Data Center project in 2018. The two buildings in its first phase will include 970,000 square feet and employ about 50 when completed in 2021.

Work on the facility also has resulted in construction jobs for between 1,000 and 1,200 workers, said Katie Comer, community development regional manager for Facebook.

Stanton Springs is operated by the Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Newton, Jasper, Morgan and Walton counties. Comer said the authority "has been a joy to work with" as Facebook developed its facilities.

"This is such a special community," Comer said. "They have welcomed us with open arms."

Serra Hall, the Newton County economic development recruitment representative for the JDA, said, "We are extremely excited about the announcement from our partners at Facebook."

"Facebook’s Newton Data Center is a wonderful addition to the high technology park of Stanton Springs," she said.

"Facebook’s commitment to the four-county partnership between Jasper, Morgan, Walton and Newton County is appreciated and remarkable. Newton County is grateful for their movement forward into phase two and we continue to stand beside Facebook in their progression," Hall said.

She said thanks "should go to our Gov. Brian Kemp for the continued effort of leading Georgia to be business-friendly and focused."

"Along with our governor, the members of the Joint Development Authority of Stanton Springs and my recruitment counterpart, Shane Short of Walton County, should all be commended for our regional approach and top tier developments within the park," Hall said.

"As an economic development representative for Newton County, it is exciting to see the progression of Facebook at Stanton Springs and the hard work from their team and all who work on the project each day," said Hall, who is also vice president of project development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.

"Today’s announcement is a testament to long term vision and goals set forth by the local leadership and true partnership with private industry," she said.

Facebook has worked to give back to the local area by providing nearly $1.5 million in grants to local schools, nonprofits and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

It also recently launched its Community Action Grants program which "supports projects that meet community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, or improving local STEM education."

Schools and nonprofit organizations in Newton, Jasper, Morgan and Walton counties are eligible to apply. For more information, visit facebook.com/newtondatacenter.