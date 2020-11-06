Everflow Supplies distribution center coming to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Everflow Supplies, a leading plumbing distributor, announced Friday plans for a new, state-of-the-art distribution center for the Southeastern region to be located in Covington.

“The expansion into Covington, Georgia, at 12101 Harland Drive NE, Covington GA 30014, and the amenities that the Atlanta area provides will allow us to better service our customers,” said Boyd White, senior vice president of Everflow. “We will stock nearly 95 complete category lines of PVF and plumbing specialty products with premier brands such as Pexflow, Everconnect, Flextron, Raven, Piers, Pushlock and Flexcraft."

The new facility will be Everflow's fourth warehouse in the U.S., joining others in Illinois, Texas and New Jersey.

“We are excited about the opening of this warehouse, as it will allow us to better service you and all of the Southeastern customers by providing shorter shipping times, increased inventory and product availability, and reduced shipping costs to all customers,” Hugh Hornsby, vice president of sales, said.

Everflow officials project the development to create 150 jobs for the area with an average wage of $55,000.

“We appreciate Everflow believing in Covington and their diligence in getting this project across the goal line,” said William Smith, Covington Economic Development Manager. “Everflow’s investment in Covington will strengthen our local economy and add diversity to our workforce.”

Everflow was built on a three-generation family tradition of integrity, manufacturing high-quality products. The company has exclusively served the national plumbing and industrial supply markets with a comprehensive line of premier products for nearly 20 years.