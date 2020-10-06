Covington man named to state board for used vehicle and parts dealers

ATLANTA — A Covington man has been named to the state board that regulates used motor vehicle parts dealers.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Gary Keith Massey as the insurance representative of the Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers Division of the Board of Registration of Used Motor Vehicle Dealers and Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers.

Massey is the president and CEO of Gary Massey Agency Inc. in Covington. He has been a licensed insurance agent since 1981.

The 14-member Board is composed of two divisions, a Used Motor Vehicle Division and a Used Motor Vehicle Parts Division.

Each division determines the qualifications of licensure as set forth by the law, according to information on the board's website.

The Used Motor Vehicle Parts Division issues a used parts license, which includes used parts dealers, rebuilders, and salvage dealers.

The Used Motor Vehicle Division issues a used motor vehicle dealers license which includes motor vehicle brokers, independent motor vehicle leasing agencies which sell or offer to sell used motor vehicles, used motor vehicle auction companies and pawnbrokers who sell motor vehicles to the public.

It is unlawful for any person to operate as a used motor vehicle dealer or used motor vehicle parts dealer without first registering and obtaining a license.

If a licensee is found to have violated the law or Board rules, the Division has the power to impose fines and penalty fees and to revoke or suspend a license for a specified time, the website stated.